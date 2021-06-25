Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Trading Down 8.8% on Insider Selling

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) dropped 8.8% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.77. Approximately 288,037 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 237,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.94.

Specifically, Senior Officer Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$312,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,776,172 shares in the company, valued at C$5,413,535.40.

The company has a market capitalization of C$325.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.95, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.71.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

