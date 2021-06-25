Vale Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 986,752 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,908% compared to the average daily volume of 32,809 call options.

NYSE:VALE opened at $22.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $116.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.00. Vale has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vale will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $1.8803 dividend. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 8.92%. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Vale by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,904,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,008,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vale by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,216,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719,367 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vale by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,381,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,324 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vale by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,659,000 after purchasing an additional 598,760 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Vale by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,256,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,489,000 after purchasing an additional 264,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VALE shares. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

