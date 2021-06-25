Valerie Kay Sells 1,602 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) insider Valerie Kay sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $30,005.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,234.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Valerie Kay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LendingClub alerts:

On Friday, May 21st, Valerie Kay sold 2,346 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $30,005.34.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Valerie Kay sold 2,215 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $30,013.25.

LC stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 62.11%. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

LC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LendingClub has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.