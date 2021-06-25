Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,516 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,404 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,757,753 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $654,008,000 after purchasing an additional 182,254 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 807,382 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,403,000 after purchasing an additional 73,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 65.0% during the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 143,308 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $53,321,000 after buying an additional 56,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $402.71. The stock had a trading volume of 100,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,267. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $404.16. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $285.82 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,668 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.14.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

