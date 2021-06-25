Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Sells 118,802 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,802 shares during the quarter. Atkore comprises about 4.1% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $18,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atkore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Atkore by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 193,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 132,306 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Atkore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Atkore by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $320,755.24. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $73.18. 2,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,267. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.13. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.26.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. Atkore had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 67.44%. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

