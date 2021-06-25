Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 139,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,809,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,025,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $285.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.43. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $204.02 and a 12 month high of $305.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $148.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on LIN. Cowen began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.12.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

