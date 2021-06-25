Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS opened at $59.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMS shares. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Vertical Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

