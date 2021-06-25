Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,589 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 15.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Copart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Copart by 4.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Copart by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Copart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT opened at $131.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.55 and a 1 year high of $132.74.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

