Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 3,250 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $108.50 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,138,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.95.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

