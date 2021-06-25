Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 26,074 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,074 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the first quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Cameco by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 58.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCJ opened at $20.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.16. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 8.21.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

CCJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

