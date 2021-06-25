Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,616 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 24.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $219.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.29.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

