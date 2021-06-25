Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1,021.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,792,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $837,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter.

VXF opened at $189.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.54. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $113.69 and a 12-month high of $189.37.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

