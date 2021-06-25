Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.3% of Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.45. 181,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,111,582. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.41 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.