Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Van Den Berg Management I Inc.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.90. 1,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,596. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $101.45 and a 1 year high of $180.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.33.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

