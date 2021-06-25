Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Acquired by Herald Investment Management Ltd

Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,000 shares during the quarter. Varonis Systems makes up 4.1% of Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.43% of Varonis Systems worth $23,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 5,114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,171. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -57.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRNS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $235,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 1,571 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $75,313.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,209 shares in the company, valued at $27,719,339.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,657 shares of company stock worth $5,034,207 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.