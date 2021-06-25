Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Shares Gap Down to $8.79

Shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.79, but opened at $8.54. Vasta Platform shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 1,870 shares traded.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.52.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTA. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vasta Platform by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vasta Platform by 460.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vasta Platform by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Vasta Platform by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 383,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Vasta Platform by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 24,527 shares during the period. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
