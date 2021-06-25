Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Shares Gap Down to $8.79

Shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.79, but opened at $8.54. Vasta Platform shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 1,870 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Vasta Platform Limited will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTA. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vasta Platform by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vasta Platform by 460.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vasta Platform by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Vasta Platform by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 383,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Vasta Platform by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 24,527 shares during the period. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

