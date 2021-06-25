Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.490-3.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.850-0.860 EPS.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $311.14. 3,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,516. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.56. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $228.81 and a 1 year high of $325.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 139.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $314.18.

In related news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $85,113.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,274.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,297 shares of company stock valued at $4,535,854. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

