Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Major Shareholder Sells $36,768.78 in Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) major shareholder David S. Hall sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $36,768.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,244,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,201,021.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 225,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,580,941. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $32.50.
Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have commented on VLDR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Velodyne Lidar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.22.
Velodyne Lidar Company Profile
Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.
