Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Major Shareholder Sells $36,768.78 in Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) major shareholder David S. Hall sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $36,768.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,244,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,201,021.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 225,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,580,941. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLDR. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 242.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,384,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,801,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 455.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,991,000. Institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VLDR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Velodyne Lidar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.