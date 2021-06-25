Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $10.29 EPS

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($12.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($10.29), Yahoo Finance reports.

Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $26.97.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Llp Abingworth purchased 772,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,499,997.00. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

