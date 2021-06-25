VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,284 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $34,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 76.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 66.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

VRSN stock opened at $229.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.81. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $229.94.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $1,358,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,826 shares in the company, valued at $184,040,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $125,579.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,201,256.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,165 shares of company stock valued at $8,357,696. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.