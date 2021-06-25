Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 67,907 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $26,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,183,697 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $417,732,000 after purchasing an additional 78,472 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VZ remained flat at $$56.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 207,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,164,821. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

