Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives $30.45 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.45.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VERX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:VERX traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,763. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.85. Vertex has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.55 million. Vertex had a negative return on equity of 64.84% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $1,580,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,346.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 21,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $391,166.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,864.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vertex by 141.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

