Victoria (LON:VCP) PT Raised to GBX 1,110 at Berenberg Bank

Victoria (LON:VCP) had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,110 ($14.50) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of Victoria in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Victoria stock opened at GBX 1,058.50 ($13.83) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,011.74. The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -17.17. Victoria has a 52-week low of GBX 228.60 ($2.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,150 ($15.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

