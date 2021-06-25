Victoria (LON:VCP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Victoria (LON:VCP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.97% from the stock’s current price.

VCP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Victoria from GBX 1,040 ($13.59) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on shares of Victoria in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Victoria alerts:

Shares of VCP opened at GBX 1,030 ($13.46) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,011.74. Victoria has a one year low of GBX 226.50 ($2.96) and a one year high of GBX 1,150 ($15.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24. The firm has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -16.94.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.