Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Up to $19.85

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.85, but opened at $20.41. Vipshop shares last traded at $19.77, with a volume of 100,514 shares.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HSBC cut their target price on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth $98,686,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth $28,367,000. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth $4,889,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth $2,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

