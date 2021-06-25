Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Virtu Financial's shares have outperformed its industry in a year. Its diversified business bodes well in the long haul. While the Market Making segment benefited from KCG Holdings' quantitative market making strategies, the non-customer Market Making business gained on the back of Marketing Making strategies launched in Europe. Its Execution Services segment has been gaining from the ITG buyout, and higher commissions, workflow technology and analytics. A strong balance sheet enables the company to deploy capital via share buybacks and dividends. It has been repaying debts for quite some time. However, it continues to grapple with high operating expenses that put pressure on the company’s margins. The markets, which have regained stability to some extent, do not bode well for the company as it leads to drop in trading opportunities.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.07.

VIRT opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of -0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.61. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 84.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 58,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 201.0% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 16,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

