Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 151 by Jefferies Financial Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 151 ($1.97) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VOD. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 176.82 ($2.31).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of LON:VOD traded down GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 123 ($1.61). The stock had a trading volume of 160,322,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,772,953. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 132.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 410.00.

In related news, insider Van Boxmeer purchased 305,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.