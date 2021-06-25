Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 151 by Jefferies Financial Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 151 ($1.97) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.76% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VOD. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 176.82 ($2.31).
Shares of LON:VOD traded down GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 123 ($1.61). The stock had a trading volume of 160,322,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,772,953. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 132.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 410.00.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
