Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €290.00 Price Target at Barclays

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €290.00 ($341.18) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.51% from the stock’s current price.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €254.67 ($299.61).

VOW3 stock opened at €218.85 ($257.47) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €223.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

