Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $381,250.00

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 24th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $26.55 million and approximately $381,250.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be bought for $1.51 or 0.00004327 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00054838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00020670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $209.66 or 0.00600309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00039134 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.