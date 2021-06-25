Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,918 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,164,014,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Walmart by 136.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,969,000 after buying an additional 2,364,971 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 24.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $746,778,000 after buying an additional 1,091,270 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Walmart by 39.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,177,000 after buying an additional 1,088,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $135,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,005,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $137,969,975.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,702,718.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,083,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,206,136 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.60. 305,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,641,806. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.94. The firm has a market cap of $388.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.02 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.