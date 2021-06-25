Warburg Research Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €156.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €156.00 ($183.53) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WCH has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €139.00 ($163.53).

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €134.20 ($157.88) on Tuesday. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €57.78 ($67.98) and a 1 year high of €143.30 ($168.59). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €131.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

