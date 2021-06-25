Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $154.80

Shares of Warehouse REIT PLC (LON:WHR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 154.80 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 154.60 ($2.02), with a volume of 1382744 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.80 ($2.00).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of £641.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.18%.

In other Warehouse REIT news, insider Stephen Barrow acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £250,000 ($326,626.60).

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

