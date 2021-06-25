Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s (WRTBY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $3.15.

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

