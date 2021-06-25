Wedbush Comments on Cognyte Software Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Cognyte Software in a report released on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the medical device company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cognyte Software’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cognyte Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

CGNT opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.59. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.87 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

