Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $107.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western Alliance Bancorporation is the parent company of BankWest of Nevada, Alliance Bank of Arizona, Torrey Pines Bank, Miller/Russell & Associates, and Premier Trust. These dynamic companies provide a broad array of banking, leasing, trust, investment, and mortgage services to clients in Nevada, Arizona and California. Staffed with experienced financial professionals, these organizations deliver a broader product array and larger credit capacity than community banks, yet are empowered to be more responsive to customers’ needs than larger institutions. “

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

WAL has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.31.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $94.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $30.34 and a 12-month high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.