Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Holdings Raised by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 100.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,632 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 87.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 110.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $69.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.74. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. Analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WDC shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.96.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

