Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) PT Raised to $26.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

WES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.48.

WES opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 3.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $23.69.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.91% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WES. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $5,321,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 24,479 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

