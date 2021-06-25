Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $104.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

WLK has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Westlake Chemical from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Westlake Chemical from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.27.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $91.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $50.38 and a 12-month high of $106.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.16%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 6,288.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. 26.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

