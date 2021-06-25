Wexford Capital LP Makes New $125,000 Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,483,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,404,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $786,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CFIV opened at $9.71 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

