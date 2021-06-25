Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,466,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,772,491 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 3.88% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $667,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $809,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 11,127 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 391,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,341,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.06. 18,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,869. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.29.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.