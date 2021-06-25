Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.39

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and traded as high as $5.19. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 53,659 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $49.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 3.35.

In other Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Andrew R. Jones sold 36,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $126,739.08. Also, Director Andrew R. Jones sold 11,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $38,170.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,572.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 32,008 shares of company stock worth $134,678 in the last three months. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.15% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

