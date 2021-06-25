Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.39

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and traded as high as $5.19. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 53,659 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $49.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 3.35.
In other Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Andrew R. Jones sold 36,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $126,739.08. Also, Director Andrew R. Jones sold 11,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $38,170.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,572.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 32,008 shares of company stock worth $134,678 in the last three months. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:WHLR)
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
