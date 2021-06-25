WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $28.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. WideOpenWest traded as high as $18.68 and last traded at $18.68, with a volume of 2583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WOW. KeyCorp upped their price target on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Thursday. Truist raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. WideOpenWest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in WideOpenWest by 755.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 428,045 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at $1,131,000. Claar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 2.09.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $286.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.17 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%. Analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

