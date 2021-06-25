Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Stake Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Wingstop worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 21.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $923,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

WING stock opened at $157.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.53. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.06.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

