Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of WTT opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.06.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 16.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares during the period. 30.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

