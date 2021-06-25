WNS (NYSE:WNS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $80.29

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.29 and last traded at $80.08, with a volume of 839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Get WNS alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.42.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in WNS by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in WNS by 310.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of WNS by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 6.4% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile (NYSE:WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.