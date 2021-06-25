Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 197,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSAGU. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $9,830,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,383,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,418,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,115,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,085,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSAGU opened at $9.99 on Friday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

