Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,016,187,000 after purchasing an additional 203,083 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,401,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth $193,933,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 5,111.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,011,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,094,000 after purchasing an additional 992,093 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

PRAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 14,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.28, for a total transaction of $2,454,868.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,375.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 619,396 shares of company stock valued at $104,412,847 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH opened at $167.84 on Friday. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.34 and a 1-year high of $175.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.95.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

