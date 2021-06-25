Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 207,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KAIRU. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,448,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,980,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $145,000.

KAIRU opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.74.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

