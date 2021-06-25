Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 332,961 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 332,961 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Kosmos Energy worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOS opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. The company had revenue of $176.57 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 596,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KOS. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a report on Monday. Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.17.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

