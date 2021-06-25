Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 228,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GIGGU opened at $10.21 on Friday. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

